5708 Evadale Trace Available 11/08/19 MabletonHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in November! Home Features hardwoods on the main, carpet on the second floor and is neutrally painted throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, gas range, fridge and microwave. Light-filled family room the gas log fireplace. Separate dining room with double doors that open to a private back patio! Laundry room (washer /dryer included) and bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has a wall of windows and vaulted ceilings, very large walk in closet. Master bath features double vanity and separate garden tub, /shower. Private driveway/two-car automatic garage. Walk to Nickajack Park, Close to Whitefield Academy, 1.7 Miles to I-285. Close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Central location, easy access to highways. HOA community and includes access to swim and trash and water included.



Schools: Pebblebrook High School, Lindley Middle School, Harmony Leland Elementary. Contact Cobb County to confirm schools 770-426-3300. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982

