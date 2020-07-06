All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
5708 Evadale Trace
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

5708 Evadale Trace

5708 Evadale Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Evadale Trace, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
5708 Evadale Trace Available 11/08/19 MabletonHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in November! Home Features hardwoods on the main, carpet on the second floor and is neutrally painted throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances, gas range, fridge and microwave. Light-filled family room the gas log fireplace. Separate dining room with double doors that open to a private back patio! Laundry room (washer /dryer included) and bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has a wall of windows and vaulted ceilings, very large walk in closet. Master bath features double vanity and separate garden tub, /shower. Private driveway/two-car automatic garage. Walk to Nickajack Park, Close to Whitefield Academy, 1.7 Miles to I-285. Close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Central location, easy access to highways. HOA community and includes access to swim and trash and water included.

Schools: Pebblebrook High School, Lindley Middle School, Harmony Leland Elementary. Contact Cobb County to confirm schools 770-426-3300. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for aMabletonHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2507591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Evadale Trace have any available units?
5708 Evadale Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Evadale Trace have?
Some of 5708 Evadale Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Evadale Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Evadale Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Evadale Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Evadale Trace is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Evadale Trace offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Evadale Trace offers parking.
Does 5708 Evadale Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 Evadale Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Evadale Trace have a pool?
Yes, 5708 Evadale Trace has a pool.
Does 5708 Evadale Trace have accessible units?
No, 5708 Evadale Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Evadale Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Evadale Trace does not have units with dishwashers.

