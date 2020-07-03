5244 Afton Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome- Afton Downs Subdivision- Minutes From Braves Stadium - 2 bedroom and 2 and half bath townhouse in highly sought after Afton Downs subdivision. 2 level townhome with two parking spots right out front. Large living room, dining room and open kitchen. Faux Hardwood and tile throughout, no carpet. Washer and Dryer connections and 1/2 bath on main level. 2nd level host 2 very large bedrooms with private bathrooms. Hangout on the screened in porch, the oversized deck or the entertaining patio below. A true entertainers dream. Close to the newBraves stadium, downtown Smyrna Market Village, shopping, and schools.



Schools: Argyle Elem, Campbell Middle, Campbell High



Pet Fee $350 per pet (non refundable) no aggressive breeds



For Showing information please use the following link... Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555207?source=marketing



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify)

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



(RLNE5687255)