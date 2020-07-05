All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
5124 Laurel Bridge Ct
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5124 Laurel Bridge Ct

5124 Laurel Bridge Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5124 Laurel Bridge Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c707e3099 ---- Beautifully renovated spacious townhome. This home features a brand new white kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Large family room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Great roommate floor plan. Each bedroom has a private bath. Wonderful deck and one car garage. For more information visit atlantapropertymanagement.com Tenant responsible for All Utilities Tenant responsible for Yard Maintenance Pets Allowed with Pet fee - $250 Per Pet - Non Refundable Security Deposit equal to One Month's Rental Amount Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct have any available units?
5124 Laurel Bridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct have?
Some of 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Laurel Bridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct offers parking.
Does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct have a pool?
No, 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Laurel Bridge Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College