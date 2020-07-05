5124 Laurel Bridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c707e3099 ---- Beautifully renovated spacious townhome. This home features a brand new white kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Large family room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Great roommate floor plan. Each bedroom has a private bath. Wonderful deck and one car garage. For more information visit atlantapropertymanagement.com Tenant responsible for All Utilities Tenant responsible for Yard Maintenance Pets Allowed with Pet fee - $250 Per Pet - Non Refundable Security Deposit equal to One Month's Rental Amount Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Washer and Dryer