51 Fair Haven Way SE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 2BR/2BA Condo Renovated Close to Everything! - Property Id: 109421



Move in by April 15th and get $100 off Prorated Rent!!!

Renovated Kitchen and Baths, New modern flooring! Mins From 75 and 285! Your opportunity to live in the heart of Smyrna! Close access to Braves Stadium/SunTrust Park and Cumberland Mall. Enjoy open concept with interior features that include: new hardwood flooring in the main area and steamed clean carpets in both bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white painted cabinets and granite counter tops! Wide glass sliding doors open to your private outdoor space with back patio. Living and dining room with gas fireplace two bedrooms each with private bath and walk-in closet space. New toilets! Separate Washer & Dryer Laundry space with connections! Water, Gas and garbage fees are included in rent! No gas fees!! Condo is located in quite neighborhood with swimming pool and clubhouse access. Complex is very well kept by HOA. One-time refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent. Background/Criminal check conducted.

