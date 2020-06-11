All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
51 Fair Haven Way SE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

51 Fair Haven Way SE

51 Fair Haven Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

51 Fair Haven Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 2BR/2BA Condo Renovated Close to Everything! - Property Id: 109421

Move in by April 15th and get $100 off Prorated Rent!!!
Renovated Kitchen and Baths, New modern flooring! Mins From 75 and 285! Your opportunity to live in the heart of Smyrna! Close access to Braves Stadium/SunTrust Park and Cumberland Mall. Enjoy open concept with interior features that include: new hardwood flooring in the main area and steamed clean carpets in both bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white painted cabinets and granite counter tops! Wide glass sliding doors open to your private outdoor space with back patio. Living and dining room with gas fireplace two bedrooms each with private bath and walk-in closet space. New toilets! Separate Washer & Dryer Laundry space with connections! Water, Gas and garbage fees are included in rent! No gas fees!! Condo is located in quite neighborhood with swimming pool and clubhouse access. Complex is very well kept by HOA. One-time refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent. Background/Criminal check conducted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109421
Property Id 109421

(RLNE4794296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Fair Haven Way SE have any available units?
51 Fair Haven Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Fair Haven Way SE have?
Some of 51 Fair Haven Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Fair Haven Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
51 Fair Haven Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Fair Haven Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Fair Haven Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 51 Fair Haven Way SE offer parking?
No, 51 Fair Haven Way SE does not offer parking.
Does 51 Fair Haven Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Fair Haven Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Fair Haven Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 51 Fair Haven Way SE has a pool.
Does 51 Fair Haven Way SE have accessible units?
No, 51 Fair Haven Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Fair Haven Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Fair Haven Way SE has units with dishwashers.
