5039 Bell Drive

Location! Location! Near Suntrust Park and Cobb Galleria! - Great Town House near Cumberland Mall/ Cobb Galleria and New Suntrust Park! Home features a room-mate floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Updated carpet upstairs, great room with hardwood floors and fireplace, open kitchen with room for table, large pantry, wood deck, private fenced backyard with patio, porch swing and bench. New Siding. Basement Garage combo is large for plenty of storage. All appliances remain for tenants' use including WASHER and DRYER.
(RLNE3570067)