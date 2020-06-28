All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

501 Countryside Place

501 Countryside Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

501 Countryside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One-of-a-kind renovation in beautiful Countryside at Cumberland. Rare open floorplan with custom chef's kitchen featuring high-end appliances, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops + island viewing to living/dining. Cozy up to the fireplace in the living room, bask in the sun room, or head out onto the balcony (also accessible from bedroom). Two well-sized bedrooms (one with custom Elpha closet system) share an updated bath. Smart Home can control door lock, thermostat, smoke detector + most switches/dimmers from your phone. Washer/dryer, water + trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Countryside Place have any available units?
501 Countryside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Countryside Place have?
Some of 501 Countryside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Countryside Place currently offering any rent specials?
501 Countryside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Countryside Place pet-friendly?
No, 501 Countryside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 501 Countryside Place offer parking?
Yes, 501 Countryside Place offers parking.
Does 501 Countryside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Countryside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Countryside Place have a pool?
No, 501 Countryside Place does not have a pool.
Does 501 Countryside Place have accessible units?
No, 501 Countryside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Countryside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Countryside Place has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

