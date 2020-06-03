All apartments in Smyrna
459 Tioram Lane SE
459 Tioram Lane SE

Location

459 Tioram Lane, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light and bright three-story townhome. Living room with gas-log fireplace and built-in cabinet. Eat-in kitchen with solid-surface countertops, island with sink, gas stove, built-in microwave. Deck access from kitchen. Master bedroom with trey ceiling and ceiling fan. Master bathroom with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower, walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room. Second bedroom with full bathroom. One-car garage with auto-garage door opener. ***Renters must get renters insurance.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Tioram Lane SE have any available units?
459 Tioram Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 Tioram Lane SE have?
Some of 459 Tioram Lane SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Tioram Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
459 Tioram Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Tioram Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 459 Tioram Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 459 Tioram Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 459 Tioram Lane SE offers parking.
Does 459 Tioram Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Tioram Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Tioram Lane SE have a pool?
No, 459 Tioram Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 459 Tioram Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 459 Tioram Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Tioram Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Tioram Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
