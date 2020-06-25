All apartments in Smyrna
454 Tioram Lane SE

454 Tioram Lane · No Longer Available
Location

454 Tioram Lane, Smyrna, GA 30082
Highlands Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Photos taken before current tenant*** Spacious light and bright end-unit 3-story townhome. Neutral paint and carpet. Great Room with hardwood floors and two-sided fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Master Bedroom with ceiling fan and trey ceiling. Master bath with walk-in closet, double vanity and separate tub and shower. Lower level bonus room with full bath could be 3rd bedroom. Two-car garage. ***Renters must get renter's insurance.***WATER/SEWER/TRASH SERVICES INCLUDED!!! REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Tioram Lane SE have any available units?
454 Tioram Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 Tioram Lane SE have?
Some of 454 Tioram Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Tioram Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
454 Tioram Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Tioram Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 454 Tioram Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 454 Tioram Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 454 Tioram Lane SE offers parking.
Does 454 Tioram Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Tioram Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Tioram Lane SE have a pool?
No, 454 Tioram Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 454 Tioram Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 454 Tioram Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Tioram Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Tioram Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
