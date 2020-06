401 Countryside Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

JUST RENOVATED, TWO (2) OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, 2 FULL BATHS, FIREPLACE W/GAS LOGS IN LIVING/GREAT ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, NEW HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, NEW HVAC AND WATER HEATER, NEW CABINETS. TWO BALCONIES, TWO OUTSIDE STORAGE ROOMS, END UNIT, COMMUNITY - POOL, TENNIS COURT & CABANA. UNIT ADJACENT TO NATURE AREA WITH WALKING TRAIL, RENT INCLUDES HOA FEE, WATER/SEWER, TRASH, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE. LOCATION! LOCATION! NEARBY TO 75/285, SUNTRUST STADIUM (1.5 mi), GALLERIA, VININGS - SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ETC.