Freshly renovated throughout. House has abundance of space and multiple living areas. Vaulted great room with fireplace leads to dining room and kitchen. Has bath on main level. Upstairs is master with vaulted ceiling two closets and en-suite with beautifully updated walk in shower and separate soaking tub. Two additional guest bedrooms upstairs share hall full bath. Lower level has den space in between two car garage. Sunroom and screened porch lead out to oversized back deck and fenced level back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3805 Ashwood Drive SE have any available units?
3805 Ashwood Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Ashwood Drive SE have?
Some of 3805 Ashwood Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Ashwood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Ashwood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.