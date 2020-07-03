All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
38 Rumson Court
38 Rumson Court

38 Rumson Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

38 Rumson Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
UPDATED CONDO IN SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY! - Updated condo in sought after Hillsdale Swim/Tennis Community features 2BD/2BA, remodeled kitchen with walk in pantry, hardwood floors, granite counters in bath, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, private screened porch with storage. All appliances remain for Tenant's use INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. Water and trash included in rent. Sorry, NO PETS accepted. Call office for showing instructions.

*Home will remain on the market and applications accepted until Full Month's Rent and signed Lease received by Management*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Rumson Court have any available units?
38 Rumson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Rumson Court have?
Some of 38 Rumson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Rumson Court currently offering any rent specials?
38 Rumson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Rumson Court pet-friendly?
No, 38 Rumson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 38 Rumson Court offer parking?
No, 38 Rumson Court does not offer parking.
Does 38 Rumson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Rumson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Rumson Court have a pool?
Yes, 38 Rumson Court has a pool.
Does 38 Rumson Court have accessible units?
No, 38 Rumson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Rumson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Rumson Court does not have units with dishwashers.

