3531 Clancy Way

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Amazing 3 level townhome in Smyrna! Located 2-3 minutes from I-285. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and remarkably clean. Office, home theater and full bath on top floor, spacious master, with luxurious bath, two additional bedrooms, a 3rd full bath and a family living space all on second floor. Family room, cozy kitchen, fireplace and half-bath all located on the first floor. Home is available for longterm rental and requires a $2500 security deposit at lease inception. Income must be documented and applicant must be credit worthy.