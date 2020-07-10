3404 Vinings North Trail SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Not a typical rental property. 5-car garage is just the beginning! Custom renovated by builder/investor for himself. Prime location just outside the Perimeter in Smyrna/Vinings. Only 5 min to I-285 @ Paces Ferry -- yet a quiet established neighborhood with excellent Cobb schools. New hardwood floors throughout, new bathrooms, remodeled closets, new lighting, brand new appliances. (washer & dryer included). New roof, new HVAC (2 systems), all new windows, professional landscape, fenced private backyard. Two decks in rear, incl. a new upper deck off master bedroom.