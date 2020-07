Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful ranch style home is located in the gated Ennisbrook Community. Master bedroom is on the main level. There is a BONUS room above garage, can be used as 4th bedroom or office. This home offers open floor plan, large bedrooms, vaulted master with sitting area. Home is on corner lot and is close to shopping. Includes all appliances and washer/dryer!