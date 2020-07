Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking

GREAT RANCH HOUSE! CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN! NEWER WINDOWS, BEAUTIFUL FLOATING FLOORS (NOT CURRENTLY SHOWN IN PICTS), NICE APPLIANCES. SOUGHT AFTER SUBDV NEAR MARKET VILLAGE AND OF COURSE THE FAMOUS SUNTRUST/BRAVES STADIUM AND THE BATTERY! LARGE FLAT FENCED YARD! SHOPS NEARBY, CLOSE TO 75/285. LIVE IN STYLE!