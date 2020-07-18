3230 Isoline Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease in Argyle Estates! Fabulous single-family home complete with a full-length front porch. Fabulous open floorplan for easy living. Formal living and dining room, flow effortlessly into the recently renovated kitchen w/floor to ceiling cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful island & breakfast area. It opens into a family room with french doors, overlooking a deck and private fenced backyard. A spacious laundry room can double as a mudroom or provide extra storage. Conveniently located only 2 miles to I-285/I-75. Only minutes from Smyrna Market Village, The Atlanta Battery, Vinings, and terrific schools! *Your health and well-being matter to us; agents and clients please wear a mask, use gloves and remove shoes at the door.*