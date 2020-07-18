All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3230 Isoline Way SE

3230 Isoline Way · (404) 594-2180
Location

3230 Isoline Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to lease in Argyle Estates! Fabulous single-family home complete with a full-length front porch. Fabulous open floorplan for easy living. Formal living and dining room, flow effortlessly into the recently renovated kitchen w/floor to ceiling cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful island & breakfast area. It opens into a family room with french doors, overlooking a deck and private fenced backyard. A spacious laundry room can double as a mudroom or provide extra storage. Conveniently located only 2 miles to I-285/I-75. Only minutes from Smyrna Market Village, The Atlanta Battery, Vinings, and terrific schools! *Your health and well-being matter to us; agents and clients please wear a mask, use gloves and remove shoes at the door.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Isoline Way SE have any available units?
3230 Isoline Way SE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 Isoline Way SE have?
Some of 3230 Isoline Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Isoline Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Isoline Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Isoline Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Isoline Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3230 Isoline Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Isoline Way SE offers parking.
Does 3230 Isoline Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 Isoline Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Isoline Way SE have a pool?
No, 3230 Isoline Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Isoline Way SE have accessible units?
No, 3230 Isoline Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Isoline Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Isoline Way SE has units with dishwashers.
