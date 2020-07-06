3005 Pat Mell Pl Se

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Smyrna Home For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Newly Renovated 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Town-home conveniently located in Smyrna, off Atlanta Road and minutes from Windy Hill Road.

This Home is an Open Floor-plan and Includes SS Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, a Brick Fireplace in the Living Room and New Hardwood Flooring! Both Bedrooms are Located Upstairs each with their own Full Bath. W/D hookup is Located on the Upper Level also! Homes in this Area Dont Last Long so Act Fast!



Schools:

Elem: Green Acres

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088



We work with licensed real estate agents!



