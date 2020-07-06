All apartments in Smyrna
3005 Pat Mell Pl Se

3005 Pat Mell Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Pat Mell Place Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Fair Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smyrna Home For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Newly Renovated 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Town-home conveniently located in Smyrna, off Atlanta Road and minutes from Windy Hill Road.
This Home is an Open Floor-plan and Includes SS Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, a Brick Fireplace in the Living Room and New Hardwood Flooring! Both Bedrooms are Located Upstairs each with their own Full Bath. W/D hookup is Located on the Upper Level also! Homes in this Area Dont Last Long so Act Fast!

Schools:
Elem: Green Acres
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5709056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se have any available units?
3005 Pat Mell Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se have?
Some of 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Pat Mell Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se offer parking?
No, 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se have a pool?
No, 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Pat Mell Pl Se does not have units with dishwashers.

