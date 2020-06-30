All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2854 Spring Villa Lane SE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:15 PM

2854 Spring Villa Lane SE

2854 Spring Villa Ln SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2854 Spring Villa Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Downtown Smyrna! Located on the corner of Spring Rd and Atlanta Rd, within walking distance of Shopping/Restaurants at the Smyrna Market Village. Plus, it’s just minutes away from SunTrust Park/Battery and the Silver Comet Trail. Recently updated throughout! The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gourmet center island and new granite countertops. The updated baths feature new vanities and tile floors. Exterior features include a storage shed and private fenced in backyard with spacious patio for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE have any available units?
2854 Spring Villa Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE have?
Some of 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
2854 Spring Villa Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE offer parking?
No, 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE have a pool?
No, 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2854 Spring Villa Lane SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College