2854 Spring Villa Lane SE

Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Downtown Smyrna! Located on the corner of Spring Rd and Atlanta Rd, within walking distance of Shopping/Restaurants at the Smyrna Market Village. Plus, it’s just minutes away from SunTrust Park/Battery and the Silver Comet Trail. Recently updated throughout! The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gourmet center island and new granite countertops. The updated baths feature new vanities and tile floors. Exterior features include a storage shed and private fenced in backyard with spacious patio for entertaining.