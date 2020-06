2665 Windy Hill Place SE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

INCREDIBLE DEAL IN THE HEART OF SMYRNA**ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING**$70/MO. FOR WATER/SEWER/TRASH FOR 1 TENANT*$10/MO. ADDITIONAL FOR EACH ADDITIONAL TENANT**WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $15/MO. TO COVER ADDITIONAL WATER USAGE*MINUTES FROM NEW BRAVES STADIUM & THE BATTERY & THE HEART OF VININGS*WALK TO SHOPPING, DINING, FESTIVALS & CONCERTS IN DOWNTOWN SMYRNA MARKET VILLAGE*CONVENIENT TO I-75, I-285, ATLANTA AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN, BUCKHEAD, PERIMETER & POPULAR SILVER COMET TRAIL*WELL MAINTAINED**GOOD CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY A MUST!