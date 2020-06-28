All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 2645 Rolling View Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2645 Rolling View Dr SE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

2645 Rolling View Dr SE

2645 Rolling View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2645 Rolling View Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located within walking distance to the Battery and Suntrust stadium. Easy access to 285, downtown and Cumberland Mall.

Home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms . Living room, dining room and large spacious kitchen. Full finished basement with fireplace, and access to backyard. Pool table stays with property.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE have any available units?
2645 Rolling View Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE have?
Some of 2645 Rolling View Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 Rolling View Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Rolling View Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Rolling View Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 Rolling View Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2645 Rolling View Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2645 Rolling View Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2645 Rolling View Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2645 Rolling View Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Rolling View Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 Rolling View Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College