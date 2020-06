Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Plenty of space for the money. This is a very nice 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home. Fun kitchen layout with wood floors throughout. Love to entertain ... look no further the back backyard is wooded with a wonderful porch. This property is in a great location on a quiet street. Hurry folks, this one will not last. Walk to schools and Old South BBQ

$250.00 NON-refundable deposit...mature small dogs 20lbs or less...no exceptions. ~ Appointment Only