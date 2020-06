Amenities

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS! Fantastic home conveniently located in Smyrna. Walk to Belmont Hills development. Easy access to highways, downtown, SunTrust Park, new Publix, and more! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors in most rooms. Fully fenced back yard with huge two story storage shed. Shed has electricity and has enough space for a workshop or studio. Move in October 1st! Pets negotiable. Owner/landlord is a licensed real estate agent.