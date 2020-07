Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unique townhome in a small s/d with easy access to Truist Stadium, I-75, I-285, Cumberland, Smyrna Market Village and Vinings. Mstr bdrm and bath are on upper level. Secondary bdrms and bath on lower level. Both bathrooms have been recently updated.New hardwoods in LR, DR & kitchen, SS appliances, granite countertops. Very large deck great for entertaining. One car garage. Pets under 10lbs allowed.Very good credit a must. Minimum monthly salary-$5,850 ($70K/yr). l