2198 Goodwood Blvd Se

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Smyrna Townhome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in May! Remodeled with top end Finishes. Hardwood floors throughout, updated tile in kitchen and den. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & coffered ceilings and updated fixtures throughout.Open floor plan with two story foyer & great room. Great location that is central to the new Battery Park, Cumberland, Vinings and Downtown. Office on top level could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Private two-tier deck in back that is perfect for entertaining. One car attached garage.



Schools:

Elem: Argyle

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



