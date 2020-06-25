All apartments in Smyrna
2198 Goodwood Blvd Se

2198 Goodwood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2198 Goodwood Blvd, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Smyrna TownHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Remodeled with top end Finishes. Hardwood floors throughout, updated tile in kitchen and den. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & coffered ceilings and updated fixtures throughout.Open floor plan with two story foyer & great room. Great location that is central to the new Battery Park, Cumberland, Vinings and Downtown. Office on top level could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Private two-tier deck in back that is perfect for entertaining. One car attached garage.

Schools:
Elem: Argyle
Middle: Campbell
High: Campbell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet-Friendly (larger pets negotiable), Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna TownHome For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4779587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

