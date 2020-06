Amenities

Move in ready, charming ranch style home in Smyrna. Just Minutes from Smyrna Market Village, Braves Stadium, Airport and all major hwys. 3 beds and 1 bath. Fresh interior paint. Hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets with refinished counter tops, stove, fridge and washer and dryer. Every Bedroom have a closet. Large fenced backyard, with shed for extra dtorage.

