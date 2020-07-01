All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:38 PM

1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE

1851 Cedar Cliff Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1851 Cedar Cliff Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1851 Cedar Cliff Dr. SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

This gorgeous home has large rooms throughout and plenty of storage. Two decks overlook the huge, private backyard and a front porch is shielded by a large embankment. A gracious entrance leads to a large front room on the left, and a formal dining room on the right. The large family room has a beautiful decorative stone fireplace. The roomy kitchen has stainless steel appliances, modern specialty cabinets with two steel lazy Susans, and a large eat-in area that overlooks the backyard. Downstairs is a large finished bonus room that opens to the lower deck and backyard. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, including a master suite with garden tub, separate shower, long vanity and smaller vanity. All three bathrooms have granite counters, as does the kitchen. The huge two car garage has plenty of extra storage, as does the bonus room. Close to I-285, this home is a short drive from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, Cumberland Mall, Truist Park (formerly Suntrust Park), and plenty of great shopping and restaurants! Call today. This home will not last!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE have any available units?
1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE have?
Some of 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE offers parking.
Does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Cedar Cliff Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College