1851 Cedar Cliff Dr. SE

Smyrna, GA 30080



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



This gorgeous home has large rooms throughout and plenty of storage. Two decks overlook the huge, private backyard and a front porch is shielded by a large embankment. A gracious entrance leads to a large front room on the left, and a formal dining room on the right. The large family room has a beautiful decorative stone fireplace. The roomy kitchen has stainless steel appliances, modern specialty cabinets with two steel lazy Susans, and a large eat-in area that overlooks the backyard. Downstairs is a large finished bonus room that opens to the lower deck and backyard. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, including a master suite with garden tub, separate shower, long vanity and smaller vanity. All three bathrooms have granite counters, as does the kitchen. The huge two car garage has plenty of extra storage, as does the bonus room. Close to I-285, this home is a short drive from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, Cumberland Mall, Truist Park (formerly Suntrust Park), and plenty of great shopping and restaurants! Call today. This home will not last!!!



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: GA Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.