Smyrna, GA
1784 Corn Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1784 Corn Rd

1784 Corn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1784 Corn Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
I have a 1200 sq. ft. warehouse space available for immediate move in. It has a restroom and a roll up door as well as a normal entry way to the office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 Corn Rd have any available units?
1784 Corn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1784 Corn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1784 Corn Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 Corn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1784 Corn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1784 Corn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1784 Corn Rd does offer parking.
Does 1784 Corn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1784 Corn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 Corn Rd have a pool?
No, 1784 Corn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1784 Corn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1784 Corn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 Corn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1784 Corn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1784 Corn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1784 Corn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
