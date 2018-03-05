1712 Nappa Valley Court SE

Amenities

Recently renovated END UNIT townhome in perfect Smyrna location! This home boasts of new tile floors, new carpet upstairs, and fresh interior paint. Kitchen features bright white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your cozy nights in the living area by the beautiful stone fireplace! Upstairs has a large master suite with extra closet space, spacious secondary bedroom and full bathroom. Fenced in backyard! Great location minutes from Cumberland Mall, Truist Park, and The Battery, with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Available for immediate move-in!