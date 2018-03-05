All apartments in Smyrna
1712 Nappa Valley Court SE
1712 Nappa Valley Court SE

1712 Napa Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Napa Valley Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently renovated END UNIT townhome in perfect Smyrna location! This home boasts of new tile floors, new carpet upstairs, and fresh interior paint. Kitchen features bright white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your cozy nights in the living area by the beautiful stone fireplace! Upstairs has a large master suite with extra closet space, spacious secondary bedroom and full bathroom. Fenced in backyard! Great location minutes from Cumberland Mall, Truist Park, and The Battery, with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE have any available units?
1712 Nappa Valley Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE have?
Some of 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Nappa Valley Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE offer parking?
No, 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE have a pool?
No, 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Nappa Valley Court SE has units with dishwashers.

