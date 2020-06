Amenities

Secure a 2 year lease and receive half off your Seconds months rent! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath townhome, Brand new hardwood floors and new carpet. Totally renovated and ready to be moved in! Brand new stove. Clean and Quiet Townhome. Centrally located in Smyrna, minutes from I-75, I-285 and Cumberland Mall. Right on the Spring Road Bus Line as well. Call Bk at 404-609-0152 for an appointment to view your next home before it becomes someone else’s !!!