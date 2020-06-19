All apartments in Smyrna
1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE

1703 Napa Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Napa Valley Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Adorable Townhouse in Great Location - Property Id: 207189

Adorable 2 BDR, 2 1/2 BTH's townhouse for rent with fenced in small/private backyard, very close proximity to Smyrna Market Village Center. Great location, minutes to interstates, shopping, dining in a quaint adorable community. Spacious roommate floor plan with two separate baths and walk-in closets. Spacious Family room with open view to back patio, ideal for entertaining and hosting family dinners. Separate Bathrooms, Luxury Vinyl plank throughout main level, new paint, Incredible rent value for this area. Won't last.
All appliances are in, including washer and dryer in a separate laundry closet. Please, contact Dahlia 678.557.5287 for more details and access to the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207189
Property Id 207189

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE have any available units?
1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE have?
Some of 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE offer parking?
No, 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE have a pool?
No, 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE has units with dishwashers.

