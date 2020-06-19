1703 Nappa Valley Ct SE

Amenities
Adorable Townhouse in Great Location - Property Id: 207189
Adorable 2 BDR, 2 1/2 BTH's townhouse for rent with fenced in small/private backyard, very close proximity to Smyrna Market Village Center. Great location, minutes to interstates, shopping, dining in a quaint adorable community. Spacious roommate floor plan with two separate baths and walk-in closets. Spacious Family room with open view to back patio, ideal for entertaining and hosting family dinners. Separate Bathrooms, Luxury Vinyl plank throughout main level, new paint, Incredible rent value for this area. Won't last.
All appliances are in, including washer and dryer in a separate laundry closet. Please, contact Dahlia 678.557.5287 for more details and access to the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207189
Property Id 207189
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5645342)