1604 Walker Street SE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 10:46 PM

1604 Walker Street SE

1604 Walker Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Walker Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Fabulous, newly renovated duplex unit in one of Smyrna's most sought-after neighborhoods! Brand new flooring and fresh white paint. Lg. living room w/stone fireplace and shiplap wall, and kitchen w/new cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and glass door leading out to the backyard. Two bedrooms and two full, updated bathrooms. New carpeting to be installed in all bedrooms. Just blocks from Suntrust Park, Smyrna Market Village, 3 parks, the Community Center, Library and major highways! Laundry hookup provided. Washer/dryer available to lease for $25/month. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

