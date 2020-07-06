1604 Walker Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Fabulous, newly renovated duplex unit in one of Smyrna's most sought-after neighborhoods! Brand new flooring and fresh white paint. Lg. living room w/stone fireplace and shiplap wall, and kitchen w/new cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and glass door leading out to the backyard. Two bedrooms and two full, updated bathrooms. New carpeting to be installed in all bedrooms. Just blocks from Suntrust Park, Smyrna Market Village, 3 parks, the Community Center, Library and major highways! Laundry hookup provided. Washer/dryer available to lease for $25/month. Pet Friendly!