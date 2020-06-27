Rent Calculator
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:20 PM
1522 Paces Ferry North Dr
1522 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1522 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Great location, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, fenced yard, fireplace, large rooms, newly renovated, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr have any available units?
1522 Paces Ferry North Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr have?
Some of 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Paces Ferry North Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr offer parking?
No, 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr have a pool?
No, 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr have accessible units?
No, 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Paces Ferry North Dr has units with dishwashers.
