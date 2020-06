Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace oven refrigerator

Darling Smyrna ranch steps to The Market Village, Belmont and Suntrust Park! Gleaming hardwoods and fresh paint throughout. Newly-painted white kitchen cabinets with new hardware. Separate dining room & large living room. Oversized master with 2 closets. 1 car attached carport and room for additional parking in the driveway. Large, level lot. 1 year lease minimum. Pet negotiable with Landlord Approval and additional Pet Deposit. No Smokers.