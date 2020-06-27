1398 Marston Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Incredible home quietly located in a prime location in the heart of Smyrna, close to restaurants, shopping, Braves Stadium, Cumberland and major transportation! Covered rocking chair front porch welcomes you & flows into the foyer with gleaming hardwood floors flanked by an office with French doors & formal dining room with judges paneling. Open concept floorplan flows into the fireside family with built-ins & coffered ceiling & bright kitchen w/granite, SS apps & bkfst room. Year-round sunroom & lrg grassy yard. Master suite w/spa bath & Lg patio w/pergola & 2-car gar!