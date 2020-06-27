All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

1398 Marston Street SE

1398 Marston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1398 Marston Street, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Incredible home quietly located in a prime location in the heart of Smyrna, close to restaurants, shopping, Braves Stadium, Cumberland and major transportation! Covered rocking chair front porch welcomes you & flows into the foyer with gleaming hardwood floors flanked by an office with French doors & formal dining room with judges paneling. Open concept floorplan flows into the fireside family with built-ins & coffered ceiling & bright kitchen w/granite, SS apps & bkfst room. Year-round sunroom & lrg grassy yard. Master suite w/spa bath & Lg patio w/pergola & 2-car gar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Marston Street SE have any available units?
1398 Marston Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1398 Marston Street SE have?
Some of 1398 Marston Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Marston Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Marston Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Marston Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1398 Marston Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1398 Marston Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1398 Marston Street SE offers parking.
Does 1398 Marston Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1398 Marston Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Marston Street SE have a pool?
No, 1398 Marston Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1398 Marston Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1398 Marston Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Marston Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1398 Marston Street SE has units with dishwashers.
