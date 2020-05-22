1305 Bank Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN SMYRNA, this cozy home is surrounded by the Community Center, Library, Shops & Restaurants. Home features hardwood floors and a sunroom w/radiant heat floors. NEW Kitchen Cabinets, Granite and back splash. Huge Master Suite w/sitting room or office. Master Bath with tile floors, garden tub and separate shower. Not to mention a HUGE Bonus Room on the 3rd level. Sit on the porch and watch the City of Smyrna concerts and fireworks from the luxury of your own home. Landscaping included in rent.