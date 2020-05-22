All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
1305 Bank Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Bank Street

1305 Bank St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Bank St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Downtown Smyrna

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Located in the HEART of DOWNTOWN SMYRNA, this cozy home is surrounded by the Community Center, Library, Shops & Restaurants. Home features hardwood floors and a sunroom w/radiant heat floors. NEW Kitchen Cabinets, Granite and back splash. Huge Master Suite w/sitting room or office. Master Bath with tile floors, garden tub and separate shower. Not to mention a HUGE Bonus Room on the 3rd level. Sit on the porch and watch the City of Smyrna concerts and fireworks from the luxury of your own home. Landscaping included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Bank Street have any available units?
1305 Bank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Bank Street have?
Some of 1305 Bank Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1305 Bank Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Bank Street does offer parking.
Does 1305 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Bank Street has units with dishwashers.
