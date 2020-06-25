All apartments in Smyrna
1226 Creekside Place SE

1226 Creekside Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Creekside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning townhouse with open floor plan, full finished basement and rare fenced yard! Large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets and breakfast nook. Enormous master suite with his/her vanities, jacuzzi tub, and amazing California closets. Hardwoods throughout main level.
Additional sunroom area off living room for office or sitting room. 2-car garage with extra storage space. Swim community on the Silver Comet Trail! Water, Sewer, trash and lawn maintenance included in rent. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 4TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Creekside Place SE have any available units?
1226 Creekside Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Creekside Place SE have?
Some of 1226 Creekside Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Creekside Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Creekside Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Creekside Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Creekside Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1226 Creekside Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Creekside Place SE offers parking.
Does 1226 Creekside Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Creekside Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Creekside Place SE have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Creekside Place SE has a pool.
Does 1226 Creekside Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1226 Creekside Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Creekside Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Creekside Place SE has units with dishwashers.
