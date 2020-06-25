1226 Creekside Place SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning townhouse with open floor plan, full finished basement and rare fenced yard! Large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets and breakfast nook. Enormous master suite with his/her vanities, jacuzzi tub, and amazing California closets. Hardwoods throughout main level.

Additional sunroom area off living room for office or sitting room. 2-car garage with extra storage space. Swim community on the Silver Comet Trail! Water, Sewer, trash and lawn maintenance included in rent. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 4TH.