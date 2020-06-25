1226 Creekside Place SE

Amenities
Stunning townhouse with open floor plan, full finished basement and rare fenced yard! Large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets and breakfast nook. Enormous master suite with his/her vanities, jacuzzi tub, and amazing California closets. Hardwoods throughout main level.
Additional sunroom area off living room for office or sitting room. 2-car garage with extra storage space. Swim community on the Silver Comet Trail! Water, Sewer, trash and lawn maintenance included in rent. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 4TH.