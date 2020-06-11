All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1086 Queensgate Dr Se
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

1086 Queensgate Dr Se

1086 Queensgate Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1086 Queensgate Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY home in active swim/tennis community with lots of space & natural light throughout. Highlights on the main: separate office & dining room; 2-story fireside family room; granite island kitchen; bedroom & full bath. Huge master retreat has trey ceiling, sitting area & dual vanity bathroom with separate tub/shower + oversized closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Outdoor patio and level backyard; perfect for play or entertaining friends and family. Minutes to the Silver Comet Trail, area parks & downtown Smyrna. Easy access to I-285, 75, airport and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se have any available units?
1086 Queensgate Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se have?
Some of 1086 Queensgate Dr Se's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1086 Queensgate Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Queensgate Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Queensgate Dr Se pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Queensgate Dr Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 1086 Queensgate Dr Se offers parking.
Does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Queensgate Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se have a pool?
Yes, 1086 Queensgate Dr Se has a pool.
Does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 1086 Queensgate Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Queensgate Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Queensgate Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.

