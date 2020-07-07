/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
203 Little Magnolia Ln
203 Little Magnolia Ln, Statesboro, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
ONLY ONE Cottage available for Fall 2020 for rent in the popular Ashbrooke neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
324 North Main St
324 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
JUST RENOVATED BEAUTIFUL 2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, GREAT LOCATION WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY CALL AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS NO PETS
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
79 South College Street
79 S College St, Statesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
975 sqft
WEST DISTRICT LOFT! 79 South College Street - Located in the up and coming West District in downtown Statesboro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
306 Granade St
306 Granade Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1574 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent on quiet street near Downtown Statesboro. Washer and Dryer included. No pets allowed. Available around first day of July.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
224 Booster Blvd
224 Booster Boulevard, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath Brick Home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. All major appliances including Built-in Microwave/washer and dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
104 Thomkin Dr
104 Thompkin Drive, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. Built-in microwave/washer and dryer included. Call and/or text to agent to set-up appointment to view the property.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
216 Booster Blvd
216 Booster Boulevard, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1623 sqft
4 bedroom/4 bath home in Burkhalter Plantation. Available to move-in Aug 1st, 2020. All Major appliances including Built-In Microwave and washer/ dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
467 Coachs Way
467 Coaches Way, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1627 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st,2020. All major appliances including Built-in Microwave and washer/ dryer. Pet friendly. Lawn care included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
115 Thomkin Dr
115 Thompkin Drive, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1694 sqft
4 bedroom/ 4 bath home with garage in Burkhalter Plantation. Available move-in Aug 1st, 2020. Built-in microwave/washer and dryer included. Call and/or text to agent to set-up appointment to view the property.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
342 Langston Chapel Rd
342 Langston Chapel Road, Bulloch County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1860 sqft
Won't Last Long! Available for move-in August 1st, 2020. Nice brick 4 bedroom/4 bath...convenient to Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College. Large living room connected to the dining room and kitchen. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
2806 Rusty Road
2806 Rusty Road, Bulloch County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1491 sqft
The appliances in this home will be replaced with new stainless steal prior to move in. Also, the bathrooms have been updated along with new flooring. Home includes a large fenced in backyard and all major appliances except washer and dryer.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
301 Palm Ave
301 Palm Avenue, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome available Fall 2020 in The Hammocks. You'll enjoy living on a quiet friendly cul-de-sac in this well maintained and upscale neighborhood.