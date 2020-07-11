/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
206 W Gallop St
206 W Gallop St, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
1000 sqft
St Marys Flea Market Watchcouples House - Property Id: 44410 Low rent plus managers salary 1 Bedroom MGR house at the St Marys Flea Market Ideal for a couple with a fixed income. Freshly painted New flooring Fully appliance .
Results within 5 miles of St. Marys
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
123 E King Ave
123 State Rte 40 E, Kingsland, GA
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Kingsland GA 1 BR all utilties included - Property Id: 44078 Historic Theater Apts Laundry on premise very convenient location 1 mile from Exit 3 . Owner pays all utilities excluding cable TV No Smoking and Pet free property .
Results within 10 miles of St. Marys
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
74 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
222 Division St.
222 South Division Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1035 sqft
Close to downtown Fernandina Beach - 1035 sf, 3BR/1.5BA island bungalow built in 1930 and just recently totally renovated from top to bottom. Wood plank flooring throughout. Nice size bedrooms up front. Full bath features tub/shower combo.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2590 A First Avenue
2590 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key! This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B
3105 South Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B Available 08/01/20 Walk to beach or relax by pool - NEW PRICE; 720sf, 2BR/1BA FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED condo across street from beach available for 6 month or longer lease.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1659 N FLETCHER AVE
1659 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2371 sqft
Oceanview Home on Northend of Amelia Island.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.
