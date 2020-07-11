/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs. Fenced yard with large deck. Washer/Dryer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!! 75 Golden Rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells
1 of 30
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
19 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
8 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
115 Sycamore Way
115 Sycamore Way, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1555 sqft
115 Sycamore Way Rent - $1350 Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard!
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Side Ct
30 Oak Side Ct, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
4 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Wood Floors in Living Area, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub, 2-Car Garage, 25 x 30 Wire Workshop w/Office, Rear Deck
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 02:27pm
20 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3 Chilmark Ct
3 Chilmark Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1316 sqft
Hampton Place-Pooler - Hampton Place off Quacco Road......true 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring large eat-in kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan. Flooring throughout the home 1 year old. Double car garage with opener.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
6 Tee Tree Circle
6 Tee Tree Cir, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1521 sqft
6 Tee Tree Circle Savannah Rent $1430 3 BR, 2 1/2 Bath 2-story Home in Chapel Park in Berwick Plantation! Beautiful 2-Story Home in Chapel Park at Berwick Plantation! Great access to both Ft Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Shopping,
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
42 Travertine Circle
42 Travertine Cir, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
42 Travertine Circle Savannah, GA 31419 Beautiful Condo available at Stonelake at Berwick Plantation! Great location close to Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Shopping and Downtown Savannah!! Walking Distance to Kroger Grocery Store, Shopping
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
67 Knollwood Circle
67 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Knollwood Circle in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Oaks
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet! Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1088 Martin Road
1088 Martin Road, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is located in shady oaks townhomes off Hwy 84 in Midway, reasonable commute to both Ft. Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield. Convenient to parks and schools. Rents for $1200/month.
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
18 Knollwood Circle
18 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. Updated kitchen with gas stove, black appliances and beautiful tile floor. Great use of space includes spacious closets and pull-down attic. Washer and dryer provided.
Similar Pages
Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 BedroomsRichmond Hill Apartments with Balcony
Richmond Hill Apartments with GarageRichmond Hill Apartments with GymRichmond Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA