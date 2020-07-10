/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC with washer-dryer
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
8 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
135 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
1 Unit Available
Dixon Village
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 --- DECEMBER 2020 and APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Beautiful fully furnished, move in ready downtown Beaufort, SC home for rent,
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Old Commons
710 Boundary Street, 2a
710 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
1 Unit Available
100 Pines
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
Old Commons
710 Boundary Street
710 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
9306 sqft
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
1 Unit Available
West End
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
Results within 1 mile of Beaufort
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished condo (837 sq. ft) with community dock. Beautiful tile flooring throughout gives condo a very coastal feel. Open living/dining/kitchen with screened in porch. (washer/dryer included).
1 Unit Available
17 Brasstown Way
17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping.
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
1 Unit Available
Port Royal
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.
