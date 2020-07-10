/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 02:27pm
20 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
111 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3 Chilmark Ct
3 Chilmark Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1316 sqft
Hampton Place-Pooler - Hampton Place off Quacco Road......true 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring large eat-in kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan. Flooring throughout the home 1 year old. Double car garage with opener.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
55 Falkland Avenue
55 Falkland Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1757 sqft
Very Close to Gulfstream, easy access to and the Savannah Ports, Historic Downtown, Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Restaurants and Shopping! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Highlands Crossing in Pooler! Huge Open Floor plan on Nature
Results within 5 miles of Pooler
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
31 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
16 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
8 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1115 sqft
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that every day vacation vibe you've been looking for all just minutes from stellar dining and
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Similar Pages
Pooler 1 BedroomsPooler 2 BedroomsPooler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPooler 3 BedroomsPooler Accessible ApartmentsPooler Apartments with Balcony
Pooler Apartments with GaragePooler Apartments with GymPooler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPooler Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPooler Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC