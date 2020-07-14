Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments key fob access smoke-free community

Alice Hall is a prime example of My Niche Apartments commitment to walkable communities. Located in Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, these 14 "Niches" are less than a mile from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) facilities, hundreds of restaurants and bars, gyms, office buildings, coffee shops, and the 18 beautiful squares that make downtown Savannah so unique.

Alice Hall apartments are finished out with amenities that you normally wouldn't find in an apartment. Each home has a walk in shower plus an oversized bathtub, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full laundry room, served by an elevator and every living room opens to the Live Oaks along Montgomery Street.