Savannah, GA
Alice Hall
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Alice Hall

455 Montgomery St · (912) 307-3303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604-104 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 604-102 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 604-101 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alice Hall.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
smoke-free community
Alice Hall is a prime example of My Niche Apartments commitment to walkable communities. Located in Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, these 14 "Niches" are less than a mile from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) facilities, hundreds of restaurants and bars, gyms, office buildings, coffee shops, and the 18 beautiful squares that make downtown Savannah so unique.
Alice Hall apartments are finished out with amenities that you normally wouldn't find in an apartment. Each home has a walk in shower plus an oversized bathtub, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full laundry room, served by an elevator and every living room opens to the Live Oaks along Montgomery Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water: $25 per month per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: 1 spot per apartment, Gated Reserved Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alice Hall have any available units?
Alice Hall has 5 units available starting at $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Alice Hall have?
Some of Alice Hall's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alice Hall currently offering any rent specials?
Alice Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alice Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, Alice Hall is pet friendly.
Does Alice Hall offer parking?
Yes, Alice Hall offers parking.
Does Alice Hall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alice Hall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alice Hall have a pool?
No, Alice Hall does not have a pool.
Does Alice Hall have accessible units?
Yes, Alice Hall has accessible units.
Does Alice Hall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alice Hall has units with dishwashers.
