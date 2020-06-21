All apartments in Savannah
Savannah, GA
8 Weslyn Park Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

8 Weslyn Park Drive

8 Weslyn Park Drive · (912) 412-6800
Savannah
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA 31419

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room. The kitchen is open to the living room and boasts granite counters, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The adjacent breakfast room leads outside onto a private patio with a wooded view-Perfect for entertaining or grilling out! All bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master suite includes it's own private bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The master also has a stairway that leads up to a loft which would make a perfect office, media room, or workout room. The home has a single car garage with a parking pad large enough to accommodate two cars. Conveniently located close to I-95, Richmond Hill and downtown Savannah, and also convenient to Hunter Army and Ft Stewart! It is the perfect location secure within a gated community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Weslyn Park Drive have any available units?
8 Weslyn Park Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Weslyn Park Drive have?
Some of 8 Weslyn Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Weslyn Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Weslyn Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Weslyn Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8 Weslyn Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 8 Weslyn Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Weslyn Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 8 Weslyn Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Weslyn Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Weslyn Park Drive have a pool?
No, 8 Weslyn Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8 Weslyn Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Weslyn Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Weslyn Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Weslyn Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
