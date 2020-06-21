8 Weslyn Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room. The kitchen is open to the living room and boasts granite counters, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The adjacent breakfast room leads outside onto a private patio with a wooded view-Perfect for entertaining or grilling out! All bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master suite includes it's own private bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The master also has a stairway that leads up to a loft which would make a perfect office, media room, or workout room. The home has a single car garage with a parking pad large enough to accommodate two cars. Conveniently located close to I-95, Richmond Hill and downtown Savannah, and also convenient to Hunter Army and Ft Stewart! It is the perfect location secure within a gated community!