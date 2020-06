Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel

Fabulous 2BR, 2BA Downtown condo! Single story cottage-style condo community with easy access! Urban chic decor' with corrugated steel inlaid in tray ceilings in both bedrooms! Full Sized Washer and Dryer included in the Rent! Off street parking! Front and back doors! Large Garden-Style Jacuzzi Tub in one bath with a Claw Foot Tub in the 2nd Bath! Ceramic tile in Baths, Kitchen and Laundry Area! Double Stainless Steel sink with Goose-neck faucet! Butcher-block countertops! Obscured and clear glass kitchen cabinetry!



Rent - $1275.00