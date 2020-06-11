All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

54 Ashleigh Ln

54 Ashleigh Lane · (912) 756-5888 ext. 2432
Location

54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 Ashleigh Ln · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs. Living and Dining Room. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Backyard with patio and privacy fenced yard. Amenity neighborhood with community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground and volleyball court. Close to all shopping including the Pooler Tanger Outlets, I-95, Savannah Hilton Head Airport, & Gulfstream.

(RLNE3840385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Ashleigh Ln have any available units?
54 Ashleigh Ln has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Ashleigh Ln have?
Some of 54 Ashleigh Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Ashleigh Ln currently offering any rent specials?
54 Ashleigh Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Ashleigh Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Ashleigh Ln is pet friendly.
Does 54 Ashleigh Ln offer parking?
No, 54 Ashleigh Ln does not offer parking.
Does 54 Ashleigh Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Ashleigh Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Ashleigh Ln have a pool?
Yes, 54 Ashleigh Ln has a pool.
Does 54 Ashleigh Ln have accessible units?
No, 54 Ashleigh Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Ashleigh Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Ashleigh Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
