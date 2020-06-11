54 Ashleigh Ln

Amenities

Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs. Living and Dining Room. Kitchen with breakfast bar. Backyard with patio and privacy fenced yard. Amenity neighborhood with community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground and volleyball court. Close to all shopping including the Pooler Tanger Outlets, I-95, Savannah Hilton Head Airport, & Gulfstream.



