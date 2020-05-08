502 E Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

502 E Park B

Savannah, GA 31401



Ground floor apt w/ 2 private entry doors on back right side of bldg. All electric. Original wood floors, Three decorative fireplaces. Completely renovated throughout with new central heat & air, new kitchens and baths, refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint. You’ll love the tall ceilings, big rooms, decorative fireplaces and all new appliances, including private washer & dryer! Wired for high speed Internet and computer networking. Also has a deck and off-street parking to complete the picture.



Rent $1375