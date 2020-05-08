All apartments in Savannah
502 E Park Avenue

502 East Park Avenue Lane · (912) 312-2895
Location

502 East Park Avenue Lane, Savannah, GA 31401
Dixon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
502 E Park B
Savannah, GA 31401

Ground floor apt w/ 2 private entry doors on back right side of bldg. All electric. Original wood floors, Three decorative fireplaces. Completely renovated throughout with new central heat & air, new kitchens and baths, refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint. You’ll love the tall ceilings, big rooms, decorative fireplaces and all new appliances, including private washer & dryer! Wired for high speed Internet and computer networking. Also has a deck and off-street parking to complete the picture.

Rent $1375

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E Park Avenue have any available units?
502 E Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E Park Avenue have?
Some of 502 E Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
502 E Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 502 E Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 502 E Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 502 E Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 502 E Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 E Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 502 E Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 502 E Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 502 E Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
