36 East Broad Street, #5 (B).

Amenities
Great 2nd floor Unit...with an abundance of windows and Southern charm! 1500sqft. 2 Bedrooms equipped with private bathrooms and ample walk-in closets. Fully equipped kitchen is outfitted in gorgeous copper toned granite, stainless steel appliances, and tons of space. The separate entry leads to an open floor plan with original heart pine floors, and 2 flanking fireplaces. Private back patio has great skyline views and overlooks the shared courtyard.
The property is located just off of East Broad St. in famous Trustees Garden with Bay St. to the North, just steps to Broughton St.. FaceTime Showings available. No Pets. Rental fee $2500/month plus utilities. Security Dep. $2500 *With approved credit*
*Please be sure to ask about what else we may have available at this amazing location!*
Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.