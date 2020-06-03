36 East Broad Street, #5 (B).

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Great 2nd floor Unit...with an abundance of windows and Southern charm! 1500sqft. 2 Bedrooms equipped with private bathrooms and ample walk-in closets. Fully equipped kitchen is outfitted in gorgeous copper toned granite, stainless steel appliances, and tons of space. The separate entry leads to an open floor plan with original heart pine floors, and 2 flanking fireplaces. Private back patio has great skyline views and overlooks the shared courtyard.

The property is located just off of East Broad St. in famous Trustees Garden with Bay St. to the North, just steps to Broughton St.. FaceTime Showings available. No Pets. Rental fee $2500/month plus utilities. Security Dep. $2500 *With approved credit*

Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.