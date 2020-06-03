All apartments in Savannah
36 East Broad Street, #5 (B).
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:10 AM

36 East Broad Street, #5 (B)

36 E Broad St · (912) 358-6679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hitch Village - Fred Wessels Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Great 2nd floor Unit...with an abundance of windows and Southern charm! 1500sqft. 2 Bedrooms equipped with private bathrooms and ample walk-in closets. Fully equipped kitchen is outfitted in gorgeous copper toned granite, stainless steel appliances, and tons of space. The separate entry leads to an open floor plan with original heart pine floors, and 2 flanking fireplaces. Private back patio has great skyline views and overlooks the shared courtyard.
The property is located just off of East Broad St. in famous Trustees Garden with Bay St. to the North, just steps to Broughton St.. FaceTime Showings available. No Pets. Rental fee $2500/month plus utilities. Security Dep. $2500 *With approved credit*
*Please be sure to ask about what else we may have available at this amazing location!*
Gorgeous Savannah building located in famous Trustees Garden..the oldest area in entire Historic District, Just off of East Broad St. with East Bay St. to the North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) have any available units?
36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) have?
Some of 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) currently offering any rent specials?
36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) pet-friendly?
No, 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) offer parking?
No, 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) does not offer parking.
Does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) have a pool?
No, 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) does not have a pool.
Does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) have accessible units?
No, 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) does not have accessible units.
Does 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 East Broad Street, #5 (B) has units with dishwashers.

