331 Barnard Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Absolutely enchanting, large one bedroom with fireplace, one bath with good-sized closet, garden level apartment with private, stone-walled courtyard. Two additional large rooms that lead to bedroom. Living area is step down from dining area and has authentic fireplace, windows, dropped beamed ceiling, and lots of character. Dining area has full wall of built ins and lots of cabinetry storage - 2 entrances in to living area. Nice kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal, stacked washer & dryer, closet area, and breakfast bar. Located right at Pulaski Square...absolutely beautiful area only two blocks to Forsyth Park.