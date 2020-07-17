All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM

331 Barnard Street

331 Barnard Street · (704) 960-3021
Location

331 Barnard Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Garden · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Absolutely enchanting, large one bedroom with fireplace, one bath with good-sized closet, garden level apartment with private, stone-walled courtyard. Two additional large rooms that lead to bedroom. Living area is step down from dining area and has authentic fireplace, windows, dropped beamed ceiling, and lots of character. Dining area has full wall of built ins and lots of cabinetry storage - 2 entrances in to living area. Nice kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal, stacked washer & dryer, closet area, and breakfast bar. Located right at Pulaski Square...absolutely beautiful area only two blocks to Forsyth Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Barnard Street have any available units?
331 Barnard Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Barnard Street have?
Some of 331 Barnard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Barnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 Barnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Barnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 Barnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 331 Barnard Street offer parking?
No, 331 Barnard Street does not offer parking.
Does 331 Barnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Barnard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Barnard Street have a pool?
No, 331 Barnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 Barnard Street have accessible units?
No, 331 Barnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Barnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Barnard Street has units with dishwashers.
